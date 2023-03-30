EASTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a Taunton man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening, according to authorities.

Officers responded to Route 138 in Easton for reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

The officers arrived to find the motorcyclist, identified by police as 39-year-old Clark Grant, lying in the roadway suffering from traumatic injuries.

Grant was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital where he later died, according to police.

Police believe Grant was riding down Route 138 when he was hit by a car leaving a parking lot.

The 41-year-old driver and 9-year-old passenger were not injured in the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. It’s unclear whether any charges will be filed.