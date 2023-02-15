TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man convicted of assaulting his girlfriend two years ago will spend at least four years in prison, according to Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.

Raymond Cruz, 32, pleaded guilty on the eve of his scheduled trial to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault and battery and strangulation.

Quinn said the victim provided detectives with surveillance footage of the assault, where Cruz is reportedly seen dragging her down the stairs, beating her with a belt, strangling her on the kitchen floor and locking her out of the home.

Cruz has had four restraining orders filed against him from three separate women and had previously been convicted of domestic violence charges, according to Quinn.

“[Cruz] clearly presents a danger to the victim and the public and needs to be kept off the street to protect her,” Quinn said.

Cruz was sentenced to serve four to five years behind bars followed by three years of supervised probation.