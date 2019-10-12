Taunton man gets 20 to life for 2016 murder

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man will spend at least the next 20 years in prison for shooting and killing another man in the city back in 2016.

A jury last week found Miguel Marrero guilty of second-degree murder, carrying an illegal firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Marrero, 23, was convicted of firing six shots at Gordon Weekes in front of Fifth Avenue Apartments on the morning of March 24, 2016.

Weekes, 23, was hit four times. Friends rushed him to Morton Hospital but he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Marrero was arrested the following day in Boston.

On Friday, a judge sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 20 years.

“This is a brazen act of violence in broad daylight that undermines people’s sense of security in our communities, especially in our cities,” Quinn said in a statement. “The defendant had an utter disregard for the safety of anybody in the immediate area. The sentence imposed by the court is fair, based on all of the circumstances.”

