TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man was sentenced to two years behind bars after he and others collected more than a million dollars through online “romance scams,” U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins said Thursday.

According to Rollins, Francis Okafor adopted a fake online identity to manipulate victims into sending money to fake accounts that he opened using fake passports.

Okafor, 30, and his co-conspirators then withdrew the victims’ money from various bank branches and ATMs and wired the money overseas, Rollins said.

Okafor pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud conspiracy back in August.

His federal prison sentence will be followed by two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay the full amount of $1,130,285 stolen in restitution.