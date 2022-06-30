RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man is facing a number of charges after he was found sleeping inside his car with his genitals exposed in a Raynham elementary school parking lot earlier this week, according to police.

Police said Jeremy Davis, 40, was discovered passed out in the driver’s seat of his vehicle at Lillie B. Merrill Elementary School Wednesday morning.

Officers who responded to the scene woke Davis up and searched his car. Police said the officers found a glass pipe, two vials of methamphetamine and a loaded handgun inside the vehicle.

While school wasn’t in session, police said there were children participating in a summer camp program near where Davis was parked. Davis did not make contact with anyone while parked outside the school, according to police.

Davis was taken into custody and charged with possession of methamphetamine, drug violation near a school, indecent exposure, carrying a loaded firearm without a license, carrying a firearm on school grounds and improper storage of a firearm.