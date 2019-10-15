Taunton man dies after month-long battle with EEE, family says

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) has claimed the life of a Taunton man, his family tells Eyewitness News.

The family of Scott Mosman says he died after battling the mosquito-borne virus for more than a month, however, this has not yet been confirmed by Massachusetts health officials.

Mosman was a native of Raynham and worked as an environmental engineer, according to his family. They said he was a loving father who leaves behind a teenage son.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health for more information.

If Mosman’s death is confirmed to be EEE-related, he would be the state’s fourth victim so far this year. The illness has also killed three people in Connecticut and one in Rhode Island.

Many areas of Southern New England are still considered critical or high risk for EEE so health officials are urging people to continue taking precautions such as limiting outdoor activity from dusk to dawn, wearing long-sleeves and pants, and using bug spray containing DEET.

Last week, EEE was detected in mosquitoes trapped in Seekonk and South Kingstown.

The threat of EEE and West Nile virus typically lasts until the first hard frost (three straight hours of freezing temperatures) which usually arrives in mid- to late October.