Taunton man dies after being struck by car in Fall River

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A 52-year-old Taunton man has died after being struck by a car in Fall River on Saturday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Fall River police said the man was found unconscious in the area of 748 Pleasant Street around 1 p.m. and that he had apparently been under the vehicle fixing the bumper when the car drove off.

It’s unclear who, if anyone, was inside the vehicle at the time.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Fall River Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.

The district attorney’s office said no charges have been filed.