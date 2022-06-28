TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man suspected of injuring a store clerk during a robbery last week is now in police custody.

Christopher Azevedo, 38, was arrested Friday on charges of armed robbery while masked, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and malicious destruction of property, Taunton police announced Tuesday.

Police allege Azevedo held up the GeKo station on Weir Street on the morning of June 22. Upon arrival, responding offers were met by the store clerk, who was suffering from a hand injury.

The clerk told police a man had robbed the store and made off with the cash register.

Police said tips from the public helped them to identify Azevedo as the suspect.

Azevedo was arraigned in court Monday and ordered held pending the results of a dangerousness hearing.

The clerk was treated at the hospital and released, according to police.

“This was a violent armed robbery which resulted in injury to the clerk, who was just trying to do his job,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said. “I would like to thank the public for assisting Taunton police detectives in their investigation to identify, locate and apprehend this defendant”