HOPKINTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man is accused of driving drunk and causing a wrong-way crash that killed another driver overnight, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police said the initial investigation showed Devin Arroyo was heading southbound on I-495 North around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday when his van hit an oncoming car, causing the van to roll over.

The car was then rear-ended by a tractor-trailer, driven by a 41-year-old Providence man, who police said was unable to stop in time.

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Arroyo, 29, was also transported with minor injuries, according to police, while the Providence man was not hurt.

Arroyo was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, and police said further charges may be filed pending the outcome of the investigation.