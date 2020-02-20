Taunton man charged with OUI after head-on collision in Norton

NORTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A Taunton man is facing operating under the influence charges after police say two vehicles struck head-on in Norton late Wednesday night.

Police responded to Taunton Avenue in the area of Meadowbrook Lane around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

According to police, the vehicle traveling south, operated by Daniel Carter, 23, of Taunton, veered into the northbound lane and struck the other vehicle head-on.

The male operator of the other vehicle was transported to Sturdy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Carter was not injured in the crash.

Carter will appear in Attleboro District Court on Thursday on charges of operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation.

The crash remains under investigation.