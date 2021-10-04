Taunton man charged with killing wife due in court

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An 86-year-old Taunton man accused of shooting and killing his wife in August is scheduled to appear in front of a judge Monday afternoon, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Edmund Silveira was transported to the Taunton Police Department for booking after waiving rendition in Rhode Island. The AG’s office said he’s due in Fall River Superior Court sometime after 2 p.m.

Silveira was being held in Providence since he was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with self-inflicted knife wounds following the shooting and hours-long standoff with police on Aug. 29.

Police said they were called to Silveira’s Bay Street home around 9:15 p.m. and arrived to find his wife, Dianne Silveira, 71, shot in the driveway. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

When attempts to communicate with Edmund were unsuccessful, police called in a SWAT team and secured the neighborhood before sending a tactical robot inside the home. He was found on the ground in the kitchen, according to police.

No additional people were hurt during the incident.

Edmund Silveira was initially charged with assault and battery by means of a firearm, but the charge was soon upgraded to murder.

