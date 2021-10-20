Taunton man charged with fraudulently obtaining $68K in unemployment benefits, $410K mortgage

BOSTON (WPRI) — A Taunton man was arrested Tuesday after investigators say he applied for and received unemployment benefits and a residential mortgage under false pretenses.

Clark Grant, 38, faces charges of wire fraud and false statements on a loan and credit application, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts.

Grant is accused of obtaining approximately $67,950 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) between May 2020 and September 2021 while working and collecting salary at his full-time job, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

He’s also suspected of lying to a mortgage lender to get a $410,000 mortgage between May and July of this year.

The U.S. attorney’s office says if convicted, Grant faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the wire fraud charge, and up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million for making false statements.