TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Taunton man Monday in connection with a deadly stabbing in Falmouth over the weekend, according to Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois.

Adrian Black, 22, has been charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Black is accused of stabbing 19-year-old Milteer Hendrix to death Saturday afternoon at the Gosnold Grove Apartments.

Hendrix was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries Sunday morning, according to Galibois.

Black is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday morning in Falmouth District Court.