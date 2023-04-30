TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Taunton police said they arrested a man after he attacked a woman at Mayflower Hill Cemetery on Saturday.

Officers responded to the cemetery around 2:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving multiple reports from people saying a woman was being raped there.

Police discovered that the alleged assailant, identified as 21-year-old William Perez of Taunton, had attacked a woman in the cemetery, forced her to leave the property with him and then fled on foot.

The victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment and was released.

Perez was arrested at his home on Sunday and charged with indecent assault and battery on a person age 14 or over; assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; assault with a dangerous weapon; assault with intent to commit rape; and kidnapping.

Perez is expected to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on Monday.