TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An elderly man has been convicted of fatally shooting his wife nearly two years ago, the Bristol County District Attorney’s office announced.

Edmund Silveira, 88, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of of Dianne Silveira, 71. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

The DA’s office said Silveira admitted to investigators that on the night of Aug. 29, 2021, he fired eight rounds at his wife after falsely suspecting she was having an affair.

Police found the victim lying in the couple’s driveway and rushed her to Morton Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Silvera locked himself inside the home when police arrived, which led to an hours-long standoff. Authorities eventually used a robot to force the door open, then found Silveira with self-inflicted cuts to his arm and neck.

Silvera later admitted that he tried to turn the gun on himself, but it jammed.

“This was a case based on jealousy and unfounded paranoia that resulted in the defendant murdering his wife,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said. “The defendant’s selfish actions resulted in a terrible loss for her many family members and friends.”

