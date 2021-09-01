Taunton man, 86, charged with murder in shooting death of his wife, 71

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — An 86-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing his wife in Taunton is now facing a murder charge.

Edmund Silveira was arrested around 1 a.m. Monday following a lengthy standoff with police at the Bay Street home he shared with Dianne Silveira, 71, who was found shot in the driveway several hours earlier. She was brought to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Detectives allege Edmund shot Dianne then fled inside the home around 9 p.m. Sunday, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office. Since he was armed and not responding to officers’ attempts to contact him, police set up a perimeter and called in a SWAT team to help secure the neighborhood until negotiators arrived.

When further attempts to contact Edmund failed, police said they sent a tactical robot inside the home and found him on the ground in the kitchen. He was taken to the hospital with self-inflicted knife wounds, the DA’s office said.

No additional people were hurt during the incident.

Edmund was initially charged with assault and battery by means of a firearm, with the expectation it would be upgraded to murder as a result of the investigation.

As of Wednesday morning, he remained at the hospital, the DA’s office said, adding that he won’t be arraigned on the murder charge until he’s medically cleared.