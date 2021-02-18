Taunton man, 32, dies following serious crash

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — One person is dead following a crash in Taunton Wednesday night, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office.

The crash occurred just after 9 p.m., when the DA’s office said two vehicles collided near the Trucchi’s Supermarket parking lot.

An investigation revealed that a truck, being driven by a 29-year-old Taunton woman, was turning left into the parking lot from Tremont Street when she hit an oncoming car.

The driver of the car she hit, identified by the DA’s office as Christopher Silva, 32, of Taunton, was rushed to Morton Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The woman suffered minor injuries in the crash. The DA’s office said no criminal charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.