TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — The Taunton Fire Department is one of many suddenly facing tough choices after Governor Maura Healey cut over $300 million from the current state budget. Fire departments statewide are losing $1.68 million in funding.

“We were surprised by it,” said Timothy O’Leary, president of the Taunton Firefighters Union. “We found out yesterday. We didn’t really have any preparation for that.”

O’Leary told 12 News the Taunton Fire Department expected to receive $500,000 in state funding, but that number has now been cut in half. He says that with only $250,000, it will be difficult to make vital upgrades to Taunton’s fire stations, which are aging buildings originally constructed in the 1800s.

“We’re here for 24 hours when we’re here,” O’Leary said. “We live out of these stations. And we respond to nearly 15,000 calls a year in the city.”

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security (EOPSS) says the spending reductions were made with one goal in mind: making the smallest impact possible.

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration is committed to supporting our hardworking firefighters and keeping them safe,” an EOPSS spokesperson said.

While Taunton firefighters are looking at budget cuts, EOPSS said more than 300 local fire departments in the state were approved for $5 million in reimbursements for protective gear and other safety equipment. “We will be sending their award letters in the days ahead,” the spokesperson said.

Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell called the fire department budget cuts concerning, saying they indicate problems in forecasting and revenue intake.

“Public safety is a top priority to all communities,” O’Connell said. “If there is a second round of cuts, we hope local aid, which is the lifeline for communities, is not touched.”

Taunton firefighters are also concerned about cuts to the Massachusetts Firefighter Cancer Screening Program.

“It’s one of the leading killers of firefighters today,” O’Leary said, “so it’s pretty important that we receive that funding.”

The governor’s office said the Healey-Driscoll administration has authorized the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services to redirect unspent cancer screening funding from the 2023 fiscal year toward this year’s screenings.