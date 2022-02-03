Taunton firefighter first female to be promoted to lieutenant

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — History was made at the Taunton Fire Department this week.

Taunton Fire Chief Timothy Bradshaw announced that firefighter Sarah Riendeau was promoted to lieutenant on Tuesday, making her the first woman to hold that rank in the department’s history.

(Courtesy: Taunton Fire Department)

“Over the course of the past 15 years, Lt. Riendeau has been an instrumental and invaluable member within our department,” Bradshaw said.

“In her many years on the job, she has continuously shown an unwavering commitment to helping the Taunton community,” he continued. “She’s the first woman within the Taunton Fire Department to achieve officer rank and I encourage everyone to join me in congratulating her on this latest achievement in her career.”

Riendeau started her career with the Taunton Fire Department in August 2006 as an E911 call-taker. She then went on to attend recruit training at the Fall River Fire Academy in October 2006 and graduated in January 2007.

Once Riendeau completed the Fall River Fire Academy, she spent the majority of her career with Engine 1, which the department said is the busiest engine in the city.

Riendeau was also the second female firefighter hired in the history of the Taunton Fire Department.