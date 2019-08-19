Swimmer injured by boat propeller in Wareham

WAREHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A swimmer was rushed to the hospital Sunday morning after being injured by a boat propeller in Bourne Cove.

It happened around 11:46 a.m.

Wareham Department of Natural Resources said an officer located the victim on the shoreline with extensive injuries. The operator of the boat was already tending to the victim.

The WDNR officer immediately began lifesaving first-aid to control the bleeding. Wareham EMS and fire took over and transported the stabilized victim to Toby Hospital.

The victim’s condition is not immediately known.

WDNR says foul play is not suspected. Massachusetts Environmental Police are investigating.