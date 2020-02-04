Swansea, Warren police investigating similar CVS robberies

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — CVS locations in Warren and Swansea were robbed over the last few days and police from both towns are investigating whether the two crimes are connected.

Swansea police said they responded around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to a report of a robbery at the store near the corner of Route 6 and Market Street.

The clerk told police a man approached the counter, indicated that he had a gun and demanded money. The clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of cash to the suspect, who then ran off heading southbound on Market Street, according to police.

Officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate the suspect. Police said he’s described as a white man in his 20s who stands about 5-foot-5 and has a medium build and a blonde beard. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, jeans and a tan baseball cap.

Swansea police said they were assisted at the robbery scene by Warren detectives who are investigating a similar robbery that happened Saturday morning the Metacom Avenue CVS.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swansea police at (508) 674-8464 or Warren police at (401) 245-1311.