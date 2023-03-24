SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Swansea may soon be getting a marijuana facility.

A special meeting was held Thursday night in order to change zoning laws to allow the retail shop to open and voters gave overwhelming support.

The town voted in favor of creating a Marijuana Establishment Overlay District for two parcels of land on Route 6.

This comes after Northeastcann Inc. applied for a license to operate a dispensary at the site of the former Suzuki Triumph Dealership, across from Target.

“We are presenting what we believe the be the premiere location in the town which has safe access with the existing light system right there,” said Nicholas Gomes, Northeastcann Inc. attorney.

The overlay district doesn’t change the current zoning restrictions, it only allows marijuana establishments to be built there.