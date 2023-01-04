SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Swansea Public Schools’ network is back up and running after a “ransomware attack” forced the district to close on Wednesday, Superintendent John J. Robidoux announced.

Robidoux said classes will resume as normal on Thursday.

The preliminary investigation showed that no personal student or staff information was compromised and no cloud-based information or files were affected, according to Robidoux.

He said the cybersecurity company contracted by the district, Hub Technology, was able to shut down the system and isolate the problem within minutes of the attack. The company and the district’s IT department have since worked together to remove all viruses, worms and ransomware on the network and install additional security measures.

“I am thankful that our district has security measures attached to our network that prevented a much larger issue from occurring,” Robidoux added. “I would like to thank Randi Arruda, Gilly Pereira and Gio Pimental for their hard work in ensuring that we are able to resolve this matter efficiently and proceed with teaching and learning in a safe manner.”

According to Robidoux, investigators believe the attack stemmed from an encrypted download run by someone within the district. He said members of the school community will continue to participate in training to learn more about cybersecurity and how to identify phishing attacks.