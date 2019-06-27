Swansea’s Aviary receives backlash due to confusion with Chicago restaurant

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A Swansea restaurant released a statement in a Facebook post on Wednesday after receiving negative comments on social media regarding an incident related to President Donald Trump’s son, Eric.

The Aviary restaurant, located off Route 6, was mistaken for a restaurant of the same name in Chicago after Eric Trump reported a waiter spat on him Tuesday night.

Many patrons have left negative comments on the Swansea restaurant’s Yelp page.

WE HAVE RECEIVED CONCERNS AND COMMENTS REGARDING AN INCIDENT THAT HAPPENED AT THE AVIARY IN CHICAGO. WE ARE LOCATED IN SWANSEA, MA AND HAVE NO AFFILIATION TO THE AVIARY IN CHICAGO. PLEASE DO NOT BLAME US! Posted by The Aviary Restaurant on Wednesday, June 26, 2019

The Yelp page for the Chicago restaurant was recently suspended because of the incident, however, the Swansea page remains active, according to officials.

The owners of the Swansea restaurant said they are still trying to clear up the confusion over the incident and trying to stop the negative comments from impacting their business.