SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A major offshore wind farm was in the spotlight in Swansea Wednesday, as representatives from SouthCoast Wind held an information session to discuss the project.

The project would consist of 149 wind turbines off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard. Transmission cables would bring power from the wind farm up the Sakonnet River, across Portsmouth underground, feed into the Mount Hope Bay and end at Brayton Point in Somerset.

“I think the community is excited about the project,” said Christopher Correiro, the chairman of the Swansea Board of Selectmen. “But it’s a situation you have to trust then verify.”

Similar information sessions have been held in Somerset, with company officials taking questions from the public about where the project stands and how it would impact them.

“The community has concerns because of the long-term Brayton Point project,” said Correiro, when asked about the genesis for Wednesday’s community meeting. “For some time, the community has sustained burdens associated with the property, but none of the benefit. We’re concerned this could happen all over again.”

Residents voiced concerns about noise and traffic as it relates to the construction, as well as how the wind farm and underground cables would impact wildlife and area waterways.

“I live on the Lees River,” Swansea resident Robin Nickerson said. “I was concerned about the environmental impact of this project.”

“I’m concerned about the waterways in Swansea, as far as shellfishing, clamming, beachgoing, all of that,” said Mike Rapoza, another Swansea resident.

Representatives for SouthCoast Wind said at Wednesday’s meeting their initial studies showed minimal noise or environmental impacts, though their studies are ongoing as they continue the permitting process.

Both Rapoza and Nickerson said they felt their concerns were addressed, but would continue to do their own research on the project.

Company representatives were also asked about an announcement from SouthCoast Wind in June that it’s trying to get out of a power purchase agreement with Massachusetts due to economic struggles.

SouthCoast Wind made the announcement in a filing with the Rhode Island Energy Facility Siting Board. The company is due to appear before the energy board again on July 13, as the board ponders whether they should move forward with the licensing for the project.

The information session in Swansea also included a presentation from Prysmian Group, which is planning to construct a facility at Brayton Point that would manufacture underwater cables that connect offshore wind energy to the regional grid.