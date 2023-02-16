SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — The Swansea Police Department announced Thursday they’re accepting applications for new full-time officers.

The department said they’re looking for officers who can handle high-pressure situations, demonstrate good problem-solving and leadership skills, as well as demonstrate good moral character and judgment.

Starting pay is listed as $67,650 per year, plus benefits.

Basic qualifications include:

U.S. citizenship

21 or older by April 6

Valid Driver’s license

60 college credits OR 2 years active military OR 4 years National Guard/Reserve service with a GED or High School diploma

Eligible for a class A firearm license

Eligible for Massachusetts POST Commission Certification

Interested candidates need to apply online by March 24 at 4 p.m. A written exam will then be held at the Swansea Police Department on April 6 at 6:30 p.m.

If a candidate passes, they will be required to complete a physical agility test, an in-person interview, a medical and psychological exam, and an intensive background check.

Candidates with any questions about the hiring process can contact Lieutenant Patrick Mooney at (508) 674-8464.