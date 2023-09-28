SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating reports of suspects impersonating utility companies in order to enter people’s homes and steal their belongings.

The Swansea Police Department said it has received two reports so far. In both instances, the homeowners were approached by two men driving a white van claiming to be utility company employees.

Police said one of the suspects would distract the homeowner while the other searched for items to steal. In one incident, police said the suspects were successful.

To avoid these types of scams, the department is reminding residents to do the following:

Do not let solicitors or utility companies enter your home without an appointment.

If a solicitor insists on being let in, be calm, but firm. Tell them that you are not interested and to leave your property. Call the police if they do not comply.

If you do hire a utility company, ask the employees who come to your door for proof of company affiliation.

If you think someone might be in your home under false or malicious pretenses, call the police.

Anyone who has information on the scam or thinks they may have been a victim should call the Swansea Police Department at (508) 674-8464.