SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Swansea Sunday evening.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Route 6 near I-195, according to police.

The 33-year-old man was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

It’s unclear what led up to the crash.

This is a Breaking News story. Check back for updates.