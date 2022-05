SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Community members gathered at Swansea Police Department on Wednesday to remember those in law enforcement who have been killed in the line of duty.

As part of National Police Week, Swansea police held a ceremony to honor two of their own: Lt. Robert Manuel Cabral and Sgt. Randall E. Shea.

During the ceremony, students in grades 3-5 from Elizabeth S. Brown and Joseph G. Luther elementary schools read essays about what a police officer means to them.