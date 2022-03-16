SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen tools were found by Swansea police as they investigated a suspected “theft ring” targeting storage trailers on construction sites in the area.

Police also identified three suspects, two of whom are already in custody.

Richard Alves, 48, of East Providence, and Arthur Hopkins, 45, of Providence, are facing several charges including larceny over $1,200, while Robert Gustafson, 44, of Burrillville, is wanted on conspiracy charges.

Police said it began with the report of a storage container full of tools being stolen from a construction site on Barneyville Road back in January. That trailer was soon recovered in the parking lot of a Cranston elementary school with all the tools still inside, according to police.

As detectives looked into similar incidents in Swansea dating back several months, police said they learned of others in Somerset, Seekonk and Middletown, some of which involved a similar suspect vehicle.

Detectives launched a multi-agency investigation with state and local police, which led to the identification of the suspects and the recovery of approximately $400,000 worth of tools.

“Thanks to the collaborative effort, we were able to recover a large amount of stolen tools which will be given back to their rightful owners,” Swansea Police Chief Marc Haslam said. “I would also like to commend Detective Eric Thibault for his excellent police work in helping to identify the suspects in this case.”

Alves and Hopkins, who police say are currently in custody at the ACI, will be extradited to Massachusetts to be arraigned on the following charges: three counts of larceny over $1,200 and conspiracy, two counts of breaking and entering into a vehicle at nighttime for a felony, and single counts of larceny of a motor vehicle, malicious damage to a motor vehicle, and possession of a burglarious instrument.

Police said the investigation remains active. Anyone who believes they may be a victim in this case should contact them at (508) 674-8464.