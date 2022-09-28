BOSTON (WPRI) — A Swansea man is scheduled to be sentenced to prison in January for possessing child pornography.

Todd Miozza, 52, has agreed to plead guilty to the charge in federal court, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins. The court deferred acceptance of the plea agreement until his sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2023.

Prosecutors say Miozza admitted during a hearing Tuesday that he obtained child pornography using a social media platform.

Miozza was arrested on June 29 after police searched his home and seized his phone and laptop. They found material depicting child sexual abuse, according to prosecutors.

Miozza was previously convicted of possession of child pornography back in 2002. Because of that, prosecutors say he faces at least 10 years in prison and possibly up to 20 years. It also carries a mandatory minimum of five years and up to a lifetime of supervised release, along with a fine of up to $250,000.