MIDDLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A Swansea man suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle was hit by a car in Middleboro over the weekend, according to authorities.

Middleboro Police Chief Joseph Perkins said the 59-year-old motorcyclist was riding down Wood Street Sunday morning when he was hit by a minivan that was pulling out of St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Perkins said the motorcyclist was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital via medical helicopter with lower-body injuries. He is expected to survive.

It’s unclear whether the driver, identified as an 88-year-old Lakeville man, will be facing any charges.