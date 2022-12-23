SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Swansea man Thursday afternoon on a number of charges, including child rape.

Joshua Andrade, 20, was taken into custody at his Wilbur Avenue home following a search warrant executed as part of an ongoing sexual assault investigation.

The specifics surrounding the sexual assault investigation have not been released, however, Andrade has been charged with two counts of raping a child by force, statutory rape of a child and reckless endangerment of a child.

Andrade is also facing several drug and firearm charges after officers found a handgun, large-capacity magazine and ammunition, as well as a large amount of marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, Adderall, Oxycodone, Xanax and Suboxone inside his residence.

Investigators said the weapons and drugs are believed to be involved in the sexual assault.

Andrade was ordered held without bail Friday pending a dangerousness hearing.