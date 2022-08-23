FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A Bristol man was sentenced to five years in state prison for robbing a Swansea store and attempting to rob a Seekonk store back in 2020.

Niles Webster, 39, pleaded guilty to charges of armed robbery and armed assault with intent to rob, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Police said he robbed a CVS Pharmacy on GAR Highway in Swansea on Feb. 4 while armed with multiple guns. Webster fled the scene and police tracked him down the next day, leading to a high-speed pursuit and a foot chase before officers brought him into custody. He was later released on bail.

Then, on April 25, Webster attempted to rob the Crossroads Convenience Store on Fall River Avenue in Seekonk but left the store empty-handed after the clerk alerted police.

Webster has a history of similar offenses, court records show. He served more than two years in prison for robbing a Bellingham CVS in 2014. He also has pending charges related to an East Providence robbery.

“This case highlights the importance of using surveillance and advanced investigative techniques, which led to the apprehension of the defendant for the violent robbery in Swansea,” Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said. “Unfortunately, he was released and able to commit a second robbery in Seekonk. He has a past history of similar offenses and is a danger to the community.”