SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) — A local 6-year-old is making a difference for local children and their families.

Greyson Ashley from Gardner Elementary School in Swansea recently won the Feinstein Foundation’s Golden Ticket award, which includes a $500 grant for any non-profit of his choosing.

Ashley and his family learned about the Izzy Foundation’s 5K back in April, and decided to donate the money to the organization.

His dad personally handed the check to Izzy Foundation Executive Director Carla Mulhern.