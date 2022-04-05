FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — An investigation is underway after a suspicious object was found in a Fall River neighborhood Tuesday evening, according to Fall River Police Captain Barden Castro.

Castro said officers were called to the area of Second and Middle streets just before 7 p.m. for reports of an “unknown item” that “appeared suspicious.”

#BREAKING: The area of Second Street and Middle Street in Fall River is shut down after police received a call of a “suspicious object” around 7 tonight.



The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad is on scene. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/XEIRTNIBnJ — Amanda Pitts (@AmandaPittsTV) April 6, 2022

The Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad was called in to assist officers in identifying and removing the object.

Castro said after an extensive examination of the object, the bomb squad determined it was not an explosive device.

Investigators are now trying to determine exactly what the object is and where it came from.