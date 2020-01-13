Suspects in deadly Fall River stabbing face judge

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — A man charged with killing another man in Fall River and the woman accused of helping him after the fact were both arraigned in court on Monday.

Nathan Silva, 23, of New Bedford, and Jessica Brophy, 27, of Fall River, were arrested over the weekend in connection with the murder of Jorge Vieira, 25.

Fall River police said they responded to the Bay Village apartment complex just before 7:30 a.m. Saturday after Vieira called 911 and reported that he had been stabbed. First responders provided aid to Vieira before taking him to the hospital, where he later died.

Police allege Silva stabbed Vieira multiple times during an argument in the parking lot while Brophy watched from her apartment nearby. According to the police report, Silva then cleaned up at her apartment and disposed of clothing before fleeing the area.

Police said they found paper towels containing blood evidence inside Brophy’s apartment. According to prosecutors, Silva asked her to retrieve a knife handle in the parking lot which she told police she put inside a trash bag in her apartment.

Investigators also noted that Brophy previously had a relationship with Vieira.

Silva was captured at a Seekonk motel and charged with murder. On Monday, a not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf and he was ordered held without bail. He’s due back in court on March 4.

Prosecutors also revealed that prior to his arrest, Silva had an outstanding warrant for a probation matter.

Brophy was charged with accessory to murder, after the fact. She was released following her arraignment but will be tracked using GPS monitoring.