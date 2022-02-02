Suspects caught on camera stealing dirt bikes from Seekonk motorsports shop

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after seven people were seen on surveillance footage breaking into a Seekonk motorsports shop and making off with several dirt bikes.

Investigators said the thieves struck early Wednesday morning. Surveillance footage from inside MotorSports Nation shows the suspects smashing the front windows and making their way toward the store’s most expensive bikes.

Nine bikes were stolen in total, but some of them didn’t make it far. Police ended up finding two of them in the middle of Route 6, as well as another pair right outside the store’s shattered glass door.

MotorSports Nation salesman Mateo Martinez tells 12 News this is not the first time their store has been broken into.

“It was a repeat of the same exact story. December of last year, they took five dirt bikes,” Martinez said. “A very similar operation … they knew exactly where the bikes were.”

The Seekonk location isn’t the only store that’s been targeted either. Martinez said another MotorSports Nation in Connecticut was also broken into four days ago.

“They’re definitely getting more aggressive,” he said. “More risky … well to us more risky. To them, it’s just another shop to hit.”

Martinez estimates the stolen dirt bikes are valued at $10,000 each. He said the store’s owners have invested in additional means of security since the first incident, and this time it’s personal.

“It’s definitely frustrating,” Martinez said. “I know the owners are spending a lot of money and it’s just like ‘oh, after all of this, it happened again.'”

Police haven’t made any arrests, and the store is now offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can identify the suspects.

“It’s extremely important,” Martinez said. “Hopefully, it is the beginning of the end of it, and hopefully that will give some people some good incentive to speak up.”

Anyone who believes they can identify the suspects is asked to contact the Seekonk Police Department by calling (508) 336-8123.