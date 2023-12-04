MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are asking for the public’s help identifying several suspects who broke into a Mansfield smoke shop early Monday morning.

Officers responded to Brothers Smoke Shop on Pratt Street around 1 a.m. for a reported breaking and entering.

The officers arrived to find that the store’s glass front door had been shattered. Police said there were also numerous discarded cigarette packs and other merchandise strewn across the street.

Surveillance footage from inside the business showed as many as nine suspects forcing their way into the store and stealing a variety of items, according to police.

Police said the store’s owners have reported more than $20,000 in losses.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or has information regarding the incident is urged to contact Detective Anthony Lattanzio at alattanzio@mansfieldma.com. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling (508) 261-7356.

(Courtesy: Mansfield Police Department) (Courtesy: Mansfield Police Department) (Courtesy: Mansfield Police Department)