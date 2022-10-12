FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The New Bedford man believed to be involved in a deadly shooting in Fall River over the weekend faced a judge Wednesday.

Anthony Miranda, 36, was ordered held without bail on charges stemming from a fight and shooting that happened at the Riverside Sports Bar and Restaurant early Sunday morning.

Officers rushed to the Rodman Street bar shortly after midnight to find the victim, identified as 45-year-old Jose Roberto Zelaya, on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound.

Zelaya, who was not involved in the fight, was rushed to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Prosecutors believe it was 42-year-old Luis Colon Delago initiated the fight inside the bar. The fight continued outside, where a bouncer reportedly attempted to stop Colon Delago from attacking someone with a chair.

That’s when Zelaya, who was already standing outside, stepped in to help the bouncer, according to prosecutors.

Zelaya’s attempt to help the bouncer angered Colon Delago and Miranda, who had joined in once the fight made its way outside.

Prosecutors believe Miranda pulled a gun out of his waistband and pistol-whipped Zelaya before shooting him once in the chest.

Colon Delago was taken into custody and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Miranda, who officers apprehended Tuesday, has been charged with manslaughter, assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and carrying a loaded illegal firearm.

Jose Pagan, 23, was also apprehended and charged with accessory after the fact to an assault and battery by discharge of a firearm. Prosecutors believe Pagan is the one who helped Miranda escape.

Both Colon Delago and Pagan pleaded not guilty during their arraignments Tuesday and are being held on $50,000 and $25,000 bail, respectively.

Miranda is due back in court on Oct. 20 for a dangerousness hearing.