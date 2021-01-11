Suspected fragment of human skull found on Dartmouth beach

SE Mass

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Someone visiting Little Beach on Horseneck Road in Dartmouth last weekend may have found part of a human skull on the shore.

Dartmouth police were called to the beach on Sunday, Jan. 3, after a passerby discovered what appeared to be a “sizable fragment of an aged human skull in the sand,” according to the department’s public information officer, Det. Kyle Costa.

Investigators believe the fragment washed ashore, and was not placed there, Costa said in a news release Monday.

Police collected the fragment and are transferring it to the state medical examiner’s office for further analysis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

12 on 12 - Cold Case Cards: All In

More Cold Case Cards All In
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/7/21: Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community