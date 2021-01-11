Suspected fragment of human skull found on Dartmouth beach

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Someone visiting Little Beach on Horseneck Road in Dartmouth last weekend may have found part of a human skull on the shore.

Dartmouth police were called to the beach on Sunday, Jan. 3, after a passerby discovered what appeared to be a “sizable fragment of an aged human skull in the sand,” according to the department’s public information officer, Det. Kyle Costa.

Investigators believe the fragment washed ashore, and was not placed there, Costa said in a news release Monday.

Police collected the fragment and are transferring it to the state medical examiner’s office for further analysis.