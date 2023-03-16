FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Police arrested a suspected drug trafficker earlier this week who was believed to be dealing fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone in the Fall River area, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Bestlee Vasquez, 30, has been charged with trafficking fentanyl and cocaine, as well as unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Vazquez was initially arrested Monday on child endangerment charges. Investigators executed search warrants on his car and suspected “stash locations” in Somerset and Fall River upon realizing he was a known drug trafficker, according to police.

Police said detectives found hundreds of fentanyl pills inside his car, as well as 110 more grams of suspected powdered fentanyl and 541 grams of suspected cocaine.

In Somerset, police uncovered a pistol and ammunition, as well as burned bags in a firepit that later tested positive for cocaine. Investigators also found ammunition at his residence in Fall River.