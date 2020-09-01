Suspected driver arrested in deadly North Attleboro hit-and-run

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested the driver accused of hitting two people crossing the street in North Attleboro over the weekend.

The North Attleboro Police Department confirms that Thomas Roy, 31, of Pawtucket, was arrested Tuesday.

After releasing surveillance photos of the suspected vehicle involved, police were able to find it and discovered it is owned by Roy.

Police said one of the two victims, an Attleboro man, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Tuesday. The second victim, a Pawtucket woman, was discharged from the hospital on Monday.

Roy, according to police, hit the two victims Sunday afternoon while driving down Adamsdale Road.

He’s currently being held as a fugitive from justice in Rhode Island.