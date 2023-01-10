TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — A 34-year-old Massachusetts man is facing upgraded charges in a Taunton crash that left one woman dead.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office said Hector Bannister-Sanchez was arraigned Tuesday on new indictments charging him with second-degree murder and reckless motor vehicle homicide.

Bannister-Sanchez had been previously charged with manslaughter, reckless motor vehicle homicide, and negligent motor vehicle homicide after 54-year-old Lori Medeiros died in the Nov. 7 crash.

Prosecutors said police were tracking Bannister-Sanchez as part of a months-long narcotics investigation. Officers approached his car when they believed he would be carrying out a drug deal in Middleboro. The suspect sped off when police arrived, driving through the front yard of a home and hitting the front landing of the property.

The DA’s office said police were not chasing Bannister-Sanchez as he drove through Middleboro, Lakeville, and Taunton, hitting speeds of up to 100 mph and weaving in and out of oncoming traffic.

Bannister-Sanchez later crashed into Medeiros’s car on Kingman Road in Taunton. The Middleboro woman was pronounced dead at the hospital.

After crashing into Medeiros, Bannister-Sanchez fled on foot, taking a backpack from his car with him. He was arrested shortly after on South Precinct Street and police found $16,350 in cash inside the backpack, according to the DA’s office.

Bannister-Sanchez was deemed a danger to the community and ordered held without bail. He’s due in court again on Feb. 22.