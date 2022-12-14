FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office has announced another indictment stemming from its Untested Rape Kit Initiative.

Patrick Avila, 37, of Attleboro, was arraigned Tuesday on a charge of rape of a child with force. He posted $10,000 cash bail and is due back in court in February.

The Bristol County Grand Jury indicted Avila after his DNA was found in a rape kit taken from a 13-year-old victim more than 20 years ago, according to the DA’s office.

The rape occurred after the victim left a school dance in Fairhaven in October 2001. The DA’s office said the girl passed out after she was given booze by Brandon St. Don, who then raped her in a car.

St. Don, who was 17 at the time, was later convicted and served a prison sentence.

Prosecutors say a bystander witnessed and put a stop to the rape. After pulling St. Don off the victim and forcing him to leave, the witness then clothed the victim and brought her inside to sleep.

It was then, prosecutors allege, that Avila sexually assaulted the victim. The DA’s office said she was “shocked and upset” when she learned there was evidence that occurred.

The rape kit collected by investigators was one of more than a thousand never fully tested by the state lab. Avila’s DNA was in the system due to a felony conviction in 2010. The DA’s office noted that had the kit been fully tested, he would’ve already been arrested and charged in the 2001 case.

Using a $3.3 million federal grant, the office is now working to process all of those previously untested kits.

“I am very pleased our initiative has resulted in criminal charges being brought against another defendant,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said. “The victims and law enforcement had a right to have these kits fully tested. We look forward to completing the testing of all of the rape kits in Bristol County within the next month or two. I am very proud that our office identified this very serious problem and did something about it.”

The DA’s office said Avila was initially charged earlier this year in juvenile court due to his age at the time of the crime. The case was transferred to adult court after a hearing in September.