Suspect in Texas murder arrested in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Texas was arrested Thursday in New Bedford.

Denis Alexis Ocampo-Maldonado, AKA Marko Castro, was found in a second-floor apartment on Felton Street, according to Mass. State Police.

Ocampo-Maldonado, 23, is a suspect in the murder of Jocson Antonio Zelaya Blanco, 23, early Sunday morning outside of El Nocturno Night Club in Austin, state police said.

Once detectives in Texas identified Ocampo-Maldonado as a suspect, they learned he had ties to New Bedford. A joint investigation with local police revealed the Felton Street building to be an address of interest, so they set up surveillance and observed a vehicle with Texas license plates in the area.

Following his arrest, Ocampo-Maldonado was charged as a fugitive from justice. Police said he’ll face a first-degree murder charge once he’s returned to Texas.

