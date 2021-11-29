Suspect in officer-involved shooting identified as New Hampshire man

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Authorities have identified the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning.

The Bristol County District Attorney’s office confirmed Jeffrey Groulx, 47, of New Hampshire, was the man who opened fire on two officers responding to a crash in Seekonk.

The DA’s office said Groulx had ties to Boston, which could possibly explain why he was in the area.

The investigation began when officers were called to Route 6 just before 7 a.m. Sunday after the department was notified that a local business on Route 6 had been broken into.

After confirming the break in, the DA’s office said the officers found the suspect, later identified as Groulx, inside his car in the parking lot of another nearby business.

The DA’s office said Groulx sped off once he spotted the officers, but ultimately crashed his car at the intersection of Route 6 and School Street.

Immediately following the crash, the DA’s office said Groulx opened fire on the officers with an AK-47. The officers then returned fire before calling in the regional SWAT team for backup, according to the DA’s office.

After the SWAT team determined Groulx was no longer a threat, the DA’s office said first responders cut open the roof of Groulx’s vehicle and found him dead in the driver’s seat.

The Medical Examiner has determined Groulx was shot three times during the exchange of gunfire, one of which was fatal, according to the DA’s office.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.