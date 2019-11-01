Suspect in Dartmouth arrested for being ‘too darn cute’

Officer Tavares and “Babyface” Lennox, courtesy of the Dartmouth Police Department

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The ever-elusive “Babyface” has finally been caught.

For Halloween, the Dartmouth Police Department posted to its Facebook page a parody press release about the capture of a “wanted fugitive.”

That fugitive, identified Jonah “Babyface” Lennox, was wearing a prisoner’s costume while out trick-or-treating.

In the release, police said Officer Amanda Tavares “observed a suspicious male posing as a trick-or-treater.”

When Lennox noticed Tavares, he took off running as fast as his little legs could carry him, resulting in a brief chase down a driveway.

Officer Tavares during a foot chase with Jonah “Babyface” Lennox, courtesy of the Dartmouth Police Department

Lennox was “taken into custody” and is charged with “being too darn cute.”

“I am very pleased that ‘Babyface’ was finally apprehended,” Chief Brian Levesque said (jokingly, of course). “Not only does this incident prove that my officers are constantly providing the highest level of service and protection to the members of this community, but it also gives everyone who reads this fake press release the opportunity to smile from ear-to-ear as Halloween 2019 winds down.”