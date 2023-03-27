ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A man accused of killing an 80-year-old Attleboro woman is facing new charges.

A grand jury handed up an indictment charging 42-year-old Adam Rollins with assault with intent to rape, according to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office.

Judith Henriques (family photo)

Rollins already faces murder and arson charges in the death of Judith Henriques, who was found dead after a fire at a Division Street home back in November.

Prosecutors allege Rollins attacked Henriques and stole family heirlooms before the fire.

The DA’s office said Rollins was also charged through a separate indictment with two counts of possession of child pornography.

Rollins pleaded not guilty to the murder and arson charges. No word on when he’ll be arraigned on the new charges.