Suspect in 2001 New Bedford murder held without bail

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The man charged in a cold case murder in New Bedford faced a judge Friday morning.

David Reed, 53, was indicted last year on a murder charge connected to the beating death of Rosemarie Moniz inside her Acushnet Avenue home on March 23, 2001.

He was held without bail and ordered not to have contact with any witnesses.

Moniz, 41, was found beaten to death, but investigators found no signs of forced entry into the home. She had been hit with multiple objects, including a conch shell, which proved to be a critical piece of evidence in solving the case.

Rosemarie Moniz

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III previously told 12 News his investigators took a closer look at the shell in 2019 and theorized that whoever wielded the weapon would have put their hand inside of it.

Recent testing inside the shell revealed it contained Reed’s DNA.

Reed is Moniz’s half-brother, and her family told 12 News he served as a pallbearer at her funeral.

Moniz’s brother, Fred Cunha, said that knowing his half-brother stands accused of his sister’s death is a bitter pill to swallow.

“The wake and the funeral they were both pallbearers for my sisters. All the boys the four boys and those two boys. He carried her casket,” he said. “I always told my mother and father we’re going to find out who it was. We’ll find out. I’m glad they’re not here to know because that would have killed them.”

Reed has been held without bail since October when he was arraigned for an unrelated assault.

His arraignment on the murder charge was postponed twice last month because of COVID concerns.

If convicted of the crime, Reed faces life in prison.